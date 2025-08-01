AEye Inc (LIDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) has decreased by -15.51% when compared to last closing price of $3.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-01 that AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Conor B. Tierney – CFO & Chief Business Development Officer Matthew Fisch – CEO & Chairman Conference Call Participants Casey Ryan – Unidentified Company Glenn George Mattson – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division Poe Fratt – Unidentified Company Scott Christian Buck – H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) Right Now?

LIDR has 36-month beta value of 3.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LIDR is 27.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on August 01, 2025 was 16.13M shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

The stock of AEye Inc (LIDR) has seen a -31.23% decrease in the past week, with a 217.54% rise in the past month, and a 313.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.15% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.00% for LIDR’s stock, with a 195.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

LIDR Trading at 138.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.91%, as shares surge +190.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +316.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -30.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, AEye Inc saw 108.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 30,000 shares of AEye Inc, valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.06% for the present operating margin

-1.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc stands at -146.36%. The total capital return value is set at -2.81%. Equity return is now at value -170.89%, with -89.61% for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -95.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 383.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AEye Inc (LIDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.