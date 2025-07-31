Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.55% in comparison to its previous close of $93.38, however, the company has experienced a -4.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is 66.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WPM is 453.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On July 31, 2025, WPM’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stock saw an increase of -4.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly increase of 11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for WPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $129 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

WPM Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.27. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 56.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at 0.42%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 8.51%, with 8.30% for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 198.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 253.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $986.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 234.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.