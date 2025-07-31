What Recent Market Trends Mean for TOYO Co Ltd’s (TOYO) Stock

In the past week, TOYO stock has gone up by 39.55%, with a monthly gain of 35.41% and a quarterly surge of 72.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for TOYO Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.52% for TOYO stock, with a simple moving average of 56.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOYO Co Ltd (NASDAQ: TOYO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOYO Co Ltd (NASDAQ: TOYO) is 4.54x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for TOYO is 3.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On July 31, 2025, TOYO’s average trading volume was 14.26K shares.

TOYO stock’s latest price update

TOYO Co Ltd (NASDAQ: TOYO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.61% in relation to its previous close of $4.26. However, the company has experienced a 39.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-07 that NEW YORK & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nihon Global Growth Partners (“NHGGP”), a long-term shareholder of Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (2875.T) (“Toyo Suisan” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement regarding the results of the Company’s 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025: “NHGGP is grateful for fellow shareholders’ continuing support for meaningful change at Toyo Suisan. At the 2025 AGM, NHGGP’s board nominees – Mr. Kotaro Okamura and Mr. Masami Kashiwakur.

TOYO Trading at 38.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +39.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOYO rose by +39.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, TOYO Co Ltd saw 78.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for TOYO Co Ltd stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Based on TOYO Co Ltd (TOYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 827.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TOYO Co Ltd (TOYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.