What Recent Market Trends Mean for Noble Corp Plc’s (NE) Stock

In the past week, NE stock has gone down by -5.43%, with a monthly gain of 1.77% and a quarterly surge of 20.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Noble Corp Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for NE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) is 9.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NE is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NE is 125.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. On July 31, 2025, NE’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

NE stock’s latest price update

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.72% in relation to its previous close of $28.36. However, the company has experienced a -5.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NE, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

NE Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw -43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from Howard Jennie, who sold 808 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Howard Jennie now owns 8,580 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $19,521 using the latest closing price.

Hirshberg Al J., the Director of Noble Corp Plc, purchased 5,000 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Hirshberg Al J. is holding 5,000 shares at $115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corp Plc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.76%, with 6.91% for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corp Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Noble Corp Plc (NE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.