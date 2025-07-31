Westlake Corporation (WLK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has decreased by -6.44% when compared to last closing price of $85.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Westlake (WLK) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78x compared to its average ratio. WLK has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WLK is 32.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLK on July 31, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

The stock of Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a -8.77% decrease in the past week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month, and a -14.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for WLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for WLK’s stock, with a -23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $76 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

WLK Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.34. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw -44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who purchased 83 shares at the price of $93.39 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 83 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $7,751 using the latest closing price.

Buesinger Robert F., the EVP, PEM Segment Head of Westlake Corporation, sold 83 shares at $72.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Buesinger Robert F. is holding 0 shares at $6,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.71%, with 1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.