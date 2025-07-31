Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97% compared to its previous closing price of $17.22. However, the company has seen a -4.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of uni/bidirectional 1500 W surface-mount PAR® transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in the SMB (DO-214AA) package.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSH is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSH is 121.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.66% of that float. On July 31, 2025, VSH’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has seen a -4.20% decrease for the week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month and a 28.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for VSH’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.21. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from Cody Michael J, who purchased 250 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Cody Michael J now owns 60,419 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, valued at $3,868 using the latest closing price.

Cody Michael J, the Director of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, purchased 3,500 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Cody Michael J is holding 60,169 shares at $56,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -3.14%, with -1.56% for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $235.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.