VirTra Inc (VTSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTSI is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VTSI is 10.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTSI on July 31, 2025 was 114.75K shares.

VTSI stock’s latest price update

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI)’s stock price has soared by 14.66% in relation to previous closing price of $6.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that CHANDLER, Ariz., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VirTra Inc (VTSI) has experienced a 15.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month, and a 54.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for VTSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.56% for VTSI’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTSI

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTSI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for VTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2018.

VTSI Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, VirTra Inc saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 3.10%, with 2.07% for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.