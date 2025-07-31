VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99% compared to its previous closing price of $0.7. However, the company has seen a -8.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Adam Stedham – CEO Nancy Meyers – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Petusky – Barrington Research Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to VerifyMe First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRME is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VRME is 10.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRME on July 31, 2025 was 60.69K shares.

VRME’s Market Performance

VRME stock saw a decrease of -8.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for VerifyMe Inc (VRME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.40% for VRME stock, with a simple moving average of -30.83% for the last 200 days.

VRME Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7331. In addition, VerifyMe Inc saw -43.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRME starting from LAFFER ARTHUR B, who purchased 14,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, LAFFER ARTHUR B now owns 328,911 shares of VerifyMe Inc, valued at $9,939 using the latest closing price.

LAFFER ARTHUR B, the Director of VerifyMe Inc, purchased 14,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that LAFFER ARTHUR B is holding 61,925 shares at $9,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for VerifyMe Inc stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -28.42%, with -21.96% for asset returns.

Based on VerifyMe Inc (VRME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.