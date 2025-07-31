Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00% in relation to its previous close of $3.1. However, the company has experienced a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Investors interested in Oil and Gas – Production and Pipelines stocks are likely familiar with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and Enbridge (ENB).

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 8.61x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UGP is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGP on July 31, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has seen a 4.38% increase for the week, with a -5.49% drop in the past month and a -3.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for UGP’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.20 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UGP Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw -23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 14.87%, with 5.69% for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.