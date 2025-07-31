Trading Update: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Stock Endures 3.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has gone up by 8.51% for the week, with a 7.79% rise in the past month and a 29.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for RSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for RSI stock, with a simple moving average of 24.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Right Now?

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 207.49x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RSI is 91.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.34% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of RSI was 1.30M shares.

RSI stock’s latest price update

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.75% in relation to its previous close of $15.63. However, the company has experienced a 8.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for RSI stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to RSI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

RSI Trading at 14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc saw 55.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, who sold 193,905 shares at the price of $15.39 back on Jul 08 ’25. After this action, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD now owns 1,017,471 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc, valued at $2,984,159 using the latest closing price.

de Masi Niccolo, the Director of Rush Street Interactive Inc, sold 276,163 shares at $15.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that de Masi Niccolo is holding 504,547 shares at $4,183,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Street Interactive Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 11.87%, with 2.32% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $56.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.