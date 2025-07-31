Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s (TLSA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TLSA stock has gone up by 33.15%, with a monthly gain of 50.00% and a quarterly surge of 91.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.77% for TLSA’s stock, with a 107.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TLSA is 63.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of TLSA was 322.74K shares.

TLSA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) has jumped by 20.92% compared to previous close of $1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-21 that Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) said that its experimental nasal treatment for Alzheimer’s disease showed promising results in a patient, helping reduce brain inflammation and possibly aiding in the removal of harmful protein buildup linked to the disease. The company’s lead drug, intranasal foralumab, is a fully human antibody designed to regulate the immune system.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLSA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLSA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TLSA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TLSA Trading at 51.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +52.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLSA rose by +33.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd saw 139.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -250.49%, with -101.10% for asset returns.

Based on Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -112.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-17.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.