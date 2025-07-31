The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) Stock

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has gone down by -2.29% for the week, with a 4.55% rise in the past month and a 11.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for REXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for REXR’s stock, with a -4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 27.66x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REXR is 236.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REXR on July 31, 2025 was 2.88M shares.

REXR stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.06% compared to its previous closing price of $37.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-22 that Analysts often underestimate S&P 500 earnings growth, but actual results frequently beat estimates by nearly 10%, showing the value of looking deeper. I focus on long-term trends and fundamentals instead of trying to predict short-term market moves or earnings surprises, which are inherently unpredictable. The real value lies in identifying investments with strong, sustainable advantages and growth potential that can deliver solid returns over time.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to REXR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.97. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Lanzer David E., who sold 26,449 shares at the price of $36.87 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Lanzer David E. now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $975,109 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.74%, with 2.48% for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $659.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.