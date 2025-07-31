Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TGEN is 16.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGEN on July 31, 2025 was 648.19K shares.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.79% in comparison to its previous close of $7.43, however, the company has experienced a -0.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN) will release Q2 2025 financial results on Tuesday August 12th after close of market. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.Tecogen.com in the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Results.

TGEN’s Market Performance

TGEN’s stock has fallen by -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.24% and a quarterly rise of 239.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.84% for Tecogen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for TGEN’s stock, with a 170.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGEN Trading at 27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGEN fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +886.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Tecogen Inc saw 1095.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGEN starting from Lafaille Stephen, who purchased 400 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Lafaille Stephen now owns 400 shares of Tecogen Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Lafaille Stephen, the VP of Business Development of Tecogen Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that Lafaille Stephen is holding 400 shares at $149,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecogen Inc stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -36.98%, with -14.83% for asset returns.

Based on Tecogen Inc (TGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -76.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tecogen Inc (TGEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.