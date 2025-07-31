TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x compared to its average ratio. TRP has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on July 31, 2025 was 2.43M shares.

TRP stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.08%relation to previous closing price of $47.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -6.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.60. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 15.89%, with 3.70% for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.