Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s (SHO) Stock: A -1.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has gone down by -2.66% for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a 7.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for SHO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for SHO’s stock, with a -12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SHO is 196.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on July 31, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

SHO stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.90%relation to previous closing price of $8.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, before the market opens.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SHO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

SHO Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.66%, with 1.13% for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $203.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.