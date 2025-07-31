Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMMT is 111.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.63% of that float. On July 31, 2025, SMMT’s average trading volume was 3.98M shares.

SMMT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has decreased by -0.30% when compared to last closing price of $26.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-27 that NEW YORK, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (“Summit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext.

SMMT’s Market Performance

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has experienced a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.28% rise in the past month, and a 12.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMMT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SMMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMMT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SMMT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

SMMT Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw 130.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -123.93%, with -85.89% for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-212.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.