Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has surged by 5.07% when compared to previous closing price of $27.92, but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-17 that Does Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 142.10x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SRAD is 184.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of SRAD was 1.90M shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

SRAD stock saw an increase of 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.45% and a quarterly increase of 28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for SRAD stock, with a simple moving average of 39.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Arete, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRAD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 20th of the current year.

SRAD Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.95. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 164.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.40%, with 2.47% for asset returns.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $418.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.