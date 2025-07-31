Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has decreased by -6.33% when compared to last closing price of $96.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-30 that Southern Copper (SCCO) Q2 EPS Beats 9%

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for SCCO is 81.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SCCO on July 31, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO’s stock has seen a -10.21% decrease for the week, with a -10.51% drop in the past month and a -1.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.02% for SCCO’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $99 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SCCO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +39.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sold 400 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 2,741 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $38,000 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sold 100 shares at $94.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 2,813 shares at $9,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 39.07%, with 19.34% for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.