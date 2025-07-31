Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $7.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that – SGT-501 has now received FDA Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations – – Potential first-in-class therapy with FDA IND clearance and Health Canada CTA approval designed to address underlying causes of CPVT, a life-threatening, arrhythmogenic cardiac condition – – Solid expects to initiate Phase 1b clinical trial of SGT-501 in the fourth quarter of 2025 – CHARLESTOWN, Mass., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a clinical stage life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SGT-501, the Company’s novel, AAV-based investigational gene therapy for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT).

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Right Now?

SLDB has 36-month beta value of 2.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLDB is 56.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLDB on July 31, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

SLDB’s Market Performance

The stock of Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) has seen a 4.59% increase in the past week, with a 45.17% rise in the past month, and a 131.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for SLDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.75% for SLDB’s stock, with a 56.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLDB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SLDB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SLDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SLDB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SLDB Trading at 46.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +53.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDB rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Solid Biosciences Inc saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDB starting from Kahn Clare, who purchased 1,860 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Kahn Clare now owns 2,960 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc, valued at $9,924 using the latest closing price.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, the 10% Owner of Solid Biosciences Inc, purchased 1,000,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv is holding 5,034,582 shares at $4,030,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDB

The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -55.30%, with -47.14% for asset returns.

Based on Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -807.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-121.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.