Should You Invest in Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Now?

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WCN is 256.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for WCN on July 31, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

WCN stock’s latest price update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38% compared to its previous closing price of $191.84. However, the company has seen a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that WCN beats second-quarter 2025 estimates with 7.1% revenue growth and higher EPS, but trims yearly revenue forecast below the consensus estimate.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN’s stock has risen by 2.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly drop of -3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Waste Connections Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for WCN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WCN, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

WCN Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.95. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

NIELSEN III ROBERT, the SR VP Operations of Waste Connections Inc, sold 973 shares at $196.27 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that NIELSEN III ROBERT is holding 4,250 shares at $190,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.88%, with 3.22% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.