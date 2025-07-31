Should You Invest in Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Now?

The 36-month beta value for STKL is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STKL is 112.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for STKL on July 31, 2025 was 997.62K shares.

STKL stock’s latest price update

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.93% compared to its previous closing price of $6.22. However, the company has seen a -9.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that CPRX, STKL, GAMB and ORN are gaining attention as rising cash flows signal strength, flexibility and growth potential.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL’s stock has fallen by -9.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.17% and a quarterly rise of 41.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Sunopta, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for STKL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to STKL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

STKL Trading at -0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Sunopta, Inc saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Kocher Brian W, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.72 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Kocher Brian W now owns 10,000 shares of Sunopta, Inc, valued at $57,194 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta, Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -5.95%, with -1.54% for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta, Inc (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $53.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunopta, Inc (STKL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.