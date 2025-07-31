Should You Invest in Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTNM is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTNM is 13.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CTNM on July 31, 2025 was 205.78K shares.

CTNM stock’s latest price update

Contineum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTNM)’s stock price has increased by 15.58% compared to its previous closing price of $5.2. However, the company has seen a 9.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-25 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced an update on its Phase 1b positron emission tomography (PET) trial of PIPE-791, a selective antagonist of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 (LPA1) receptor. The Company has completed enrollment of the healthy volunteer and.

CTNM’s Market Performance

CTNM’s stock has risen by 9.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.39% and a quarterly rise of 36.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.23% for Contineum Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.21% for CTNM stock, with a simple moving average of -33.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTNM

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTNM reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CTNM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTNM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

CTNM Trading at 38.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +56.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTNM rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Contineum Therapeutics Inc saw -71.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTNM starting from Lorrain Daniel S., who sold 1,010 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Lorrain Daniel S. now owns 168,562 shares of Contineum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $16,177 using the latest closing price.

Lorrain Daniel S., the Chief Scientific Officer of Contineum Therapeutics Inc, sold 6,190 shares at $16.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18 ’24, which means that Lorrain Daniel S. is holding 169,572 shares at $101,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.11% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Contineum Therapeutics Inc stands at -205.91%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -91.32%, with -30.97% for asset returns.

Based on Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-42.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 574.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.