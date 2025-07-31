Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has increased by 14.97% when compared to last closing price of $22.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-30 that Rocky Brands reported strong sales momentum in Q2, carrying onto profitability through sales leverage and improved full-price selling. More impressively, Rocky raised the 2025 guidance despite a turbulent operating environment. The company’s manufacturing facilities gain a competitive advantage from tariffs. Despite the stock’s post-report surge, I believe RCKY to remain undervalued. I estimate 33% upside to $41.0.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) Right Now?

Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RCKY is at 2.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RCKY is 7.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for RCKY on July 31, 2025 was 73.55K shares.

RCKY’s Market Performance

RCKY’s stock has seen a 9.72% increase for the week, with a 19.06% rise in the past month and a 89.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for Rocky Brands, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for RCKY’s stock, with a 21.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCKY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RCKY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKY, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RCKY Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKY fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Rocky Brands, Inc saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKY starting from Smith Dwight Eric, who purchased 200 shares at the price of $23.46 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, Smith Dwight Eric now owns 12,434 shares of Rocky Brands, Inc, valued at $4,691 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dwight Eric, the Director of Rocky Brands, Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $18.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Smith Dwight Eric is holding 11,155 shares at $18,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocky Brands, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.05%, with 3.97% for asset returns.

Based on Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.