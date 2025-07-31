Real-Time Update: High-Trend International Group (HTCO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of High-Trend International Group (HTCO) has seen a 9.60% increase in the past week, with a 57.10% gain in the past month, and a -76.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.12% for HTCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.79% for HTCO’s stock, with a -80.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTCO is -0.58.

The public float for HTCO is 39.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTCO on July 31, 2025 was 1.64M shares.

HTCO stock’s latest price update

High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.07% compared to its previous closing price of $0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — High-Trend International Group (the “Registrant” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTCO), a global ocean technology company, today announced a correction to its press release issued on July 17, 2025, in order to provide clarification about the time of effectiveness of the proposed share consolidation. Please see below the corrected original press release.

HTCO Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +54.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCO rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2343. In addition, High-Trend International Group saw -30.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for High-Trend International Group stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

Based on High-Trend International Group (HTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-21.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, High-Trend International Group (HTCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.