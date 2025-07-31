Penumbra Inc (PEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has soared by 11.91% in relation to previous closing price of $227.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) Right Now?

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40x compared to its average ratio. PEN has 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PEN is 37.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEN on July 31, 2025 was 486.79K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN stock saw a decrease of 8.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Penumbra Inc (PEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for PEN’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $320 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEN reach a price target of $305. The rating they have provided for PEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PEN, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

PEN Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.14. In addition, Penumbra Inc saw 42.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Elsesser Adam, who sold 16,150 shares at the price of $233.16 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Elsesser Adam now owns 146,258 shares of Penumbra Inc, valued at $3,765,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 12.03%, with 9.20% for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 160.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Penumbra Inc (PEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.