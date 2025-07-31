OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.48.

The public float for OSRH is 6.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of OSRH was 380.43K shares.

OSRH stock’s latest price update

OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH)’s stock price has plunge by -6.99%relation to previous closing price of $0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that BELLEVUE, Wash. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical and wellness innovation, today issued a strategic update regarding its recently announced Term Sheet with Woori IO Co., Ltd.

OSRH’s Market Performance

OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) has seen a -15.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.32% decline in the past month and a -36.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for OSRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.89% for OSRH’s stock, with a -84.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OSRH Trading at -31.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares sank -42.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSRH fell by -15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1074. In addition, OSR Holdings Inc saw -91.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSRH

The total capital return value is set at 0.8%. Equity return is now at value -25.40%, with -12.98% for asset returns.

Based on OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH), the company’s capital structure generated -0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -81.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

