National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EYE is 77.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.56% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of EYE was 2.66M shares.

EYE stock’s latest price update

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.45%relation to previous closing price of $24.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Vision, Inc., one of the largest optical retail companies in the U.S., released its 2024 Sustainability Report, “A World Worth Seeing.” The report focuses on the company’s performance across its Social, Employees, Environment and Governance (SEE+G) framework, and reflects continued progress against the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that matter most to the company’s business and stakeholders. “This past year, our refreshed leadership tea.

EYE’s Market Performance

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen a -4.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.21% gain in the past month and a 98.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for EYE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for EYE’s stock, with a 67.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $36 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EYE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

EYE Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.79. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw 69.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from Molony Megan, who sold 3,900 shares at the price of $18.90 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Molony Megan now owns 3,975 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $73,710 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -2.95%, with -1.19% for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $89.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.