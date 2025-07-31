MongoDB Inc (MDB) Stock Experiences 16.37% Monthly Change

In the past week, MDB stock has gone up by 7.06%, with a monthly gain of 16.37% and a quarterly surge of 39.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.97% for MDB’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDB is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MDB is 78.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on July 31, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

MDB stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.44% in comparison to its previous close of $240.88, however, the company has experienced a 7.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In MongoDB (MDB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $280 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $247. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to MDB, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.21. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $245.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,104,316 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $245,000 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc, sold 8,335 shares at $243.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 236,557 shares at $2,032,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -4.00%, with -2.59% for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-96.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In summary, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.