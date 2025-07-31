Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LEG is 131.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of LEG was 2.43M shares.

LEG stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.88% compared to its previous closing price of $10.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Carthage, MO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release second quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions, company initiatives, and related matters on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

LEG’s Market Performance

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) has experienced a -8.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.30% rise in the past month, and a 0.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for LEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.72% for LEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on October 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

LEG Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc saw -26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value -50.35%, with -12.26% for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-288.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.