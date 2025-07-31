Legacy Education Inc (LGCY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Legacy Education Inc (AMEX: LGCY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LGCY is 8.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for LGCY on July 31, 2025 was 88.89K shares.

LGCY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Legacy Education Inc (AMEX: LGCY) has jumped by 11.10% compared to previous close of $10.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that RFIL, LGCY, PRIM, ALLT and ESEA are riding on strong price momentum as Wall Street rallies to new all-time highs.

LGCY’s Market Performance

Legacy Education Inc (LGCY) has seen a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.64% gain in the past month and a 90.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for LGCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for LGCY’s stock, with a 47.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LGCY stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for LGCY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LGCY in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8.25 based on the research report published on October 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LGCY reach a price target of $8.20. The rating they have provided for LGCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2024.

LGCY Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.07% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGCY starting from Amato Gerald, who sold 5,986 shares at the price of $9.58 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Amato Gerald now owns 65,000 shares of Legacy Education Inc, valued at $57,328 using the latest closing price.

Amato Gerald, the Director of Legacy Education Inc, sold 14 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Amato Gerald is holding 70,986 shares at $134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Legacy Education Inc stands at 0.87%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 24.70%, with 14.69% for asset returns.

Based on Legacy Education Inc (LGCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 191.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legacy Education Inc (LGCY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.