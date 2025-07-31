International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF)’s stock price has plunge by -4.04%relation to previous closing price of $74.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $IFF–IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of its common stock, payable on October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2025. Welcome to IFF At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday produ.

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IFF is 251.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for IFF on July 31, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month, and a -7.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for IFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.05% for IFF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $105 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

IFF Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.59. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc saw -27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from O’Byrne Kevin, who purchased 4,500 shares at the price of $76.05 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, O’Byrne Kevin now owns 7,696 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, valued at $342,240 using the latest closing price.

Palau Hernandez Margarita, the Director of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, purchased 850 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Palau Hernandez Margarita is holding 2,393 shares at $65,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -6.08%, with -2.83% for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 19.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.