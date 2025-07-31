Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s (IVP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IVP stock has gone up by 11.04%, with a monthly decline of -51.38% and a quarterly plunge of -46.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.24% for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.65% for IVP’s stock, with a -73.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.23.

The public float for IVP is 2.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.77% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of IVP was 192.09K shares.

IVP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) has jumped by 14.12% compared to previous close of $0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that Recent quality of work-life survey demonstrates clinic leader and employee satisfaction, underscoring value of Inspire’s approach as new incentive program rolls out VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) (“Inspire” or the “Company”), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced the launch of its company-wide incentive and recognition program, providing vital new engagement tools to provide new avenues to wealth for all employees across their clinic network. The annual incentive program, aligned with the Company’s revenue and earnings targets, will monetarily reward clinic and company leaders across the organization for target achievements and launches concurrent to results of the Company’s recent quality of work-life survey showing positive leader job satisfaction.

IVP Trading at -39.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVP rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.95. In addition, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc saw -99.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVP starting from Watters Timothy, who sold 467 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, Watters Timothy now owns 0 shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc, valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc stands at -0.86%. The total capital return value is set at -0.67%. Equity return is now at value -809.91%, with -60.18% for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3519.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.