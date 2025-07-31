Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 129.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IRT is 231.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On July 31, 2025, the average trading volume of IRT was 2.29M shares.

IRT stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.23%relation to previous closing price of $17.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Independence Realty Trust (IRT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.28 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago.

IRT’s Market Performance

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.17% decline in the past month and a -11.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for IRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for IRT’s stock, with a -12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $22 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IRT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

IRT Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from Gebert Richard D, who sold 500 shares at the price of $17.58 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Gebert Richard D now owns 42,372 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc, valued at $8,790 using the latest closing price.

Gebert Richard D, the Director of Independence Realty Trust Inc, sold 500 shares at $18.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Gebert Richard D is holding 42,872 shares at $9,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.87%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.