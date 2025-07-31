Guardant Health Inc (GH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GH is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GH is 117.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GH on July 31, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

GH stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has soared by 4.32% in relation to previous closing price of $43.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Guardant Health (GH) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

GH’s Market Performance

Guardant Health Inc (GH) has experienced a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.16% drop in the past month, and a -8.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for GH’s stock, with a 12.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $55 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

GH Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.65. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 36.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Tariq Musa, who sold 116 shares at the price of $48.20 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Tariq Musa now owns 7,324 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $5,591 using the latest closing price.

POTTER MYRTLE S, the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sold 26 shares at $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that POTTER MYRTLE S is holding 18,196 shares at $1,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -0.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -4584.47%, with -27.33% for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -166.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-390.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.