Global Industrial Co (GIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Global Industrial Co (NYSE: GIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIC is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GIC is 7.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIC on July 31, 2025 was 77.98K shares.

GIC stock’s latest price update

Global Industrial Co (NYSE: GIC)’s stock price has soared by 26.82% in relation to previous closing price of $27.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anesa T. Chaibi – CEO & Director Thomas Eugene Clark – Senior VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski – Sidoti & Company, LLC Ryan James Merkel – William Blair & Company L.L.C.

GIC’s Market Performance

Global Industrial Co (GIC) has experienced a 23.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.29% rise in the past month, and a 54.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for GIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.10% for GIC’s stock, with a 31.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GIC Trading at 26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIC rose by +23.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.93. In addition, Global Industrial Co saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIC starting from LEEDS BRUCE, who sold 5,840 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, LEEDS BRUCE now owns 0 shares of Global Industrial Co, valued at $165,161 using the latest closing price.

LEEDS RICHARD, the Executive Chairman of Global Industrial Co, sold 5,840 shares at $28.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that LEEDS RICHARD is holding 0 shares at $165,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Industrial Co stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 22.72%, with 11.59% for asset returns.

Based on Global Industrial Co (GIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -294.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $87.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Industrial Co (GIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.