Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) has decreased by -1.07% when compared to last closing price of $133.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) is above average at 22.74x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GPC is 138.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPC on July 31, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

The stock of Genuine Parts Co (GPC) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 8.84% rise in the past month, and a 11.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for GPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $135 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GPC, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

GPC Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.79. In addition, Genuine Parts Co saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

NEEDHAM WENDY B, the Director of Genuine Parts Co, sold 4,024 shares at $123.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that NEEDHAM WENDY B is holding 7,333 shares at $496,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Co stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 17.50%, with 4.12% for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Co (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genuine Parts Co (GPC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.