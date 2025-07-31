Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month, and a 1.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for FBIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for FBIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FBIN is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FBIN is 119.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for FBIN on July 31, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

FBIN stock’s latest price update

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.52% in relation to previous closing price of $55.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FBIN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

FBIN Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.34. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Papesh Kristin, the EVP and CHRO of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, purchased 483 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Papesh Kristin is holding 7,617 shares at $29,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 18.62%, with 6.38% for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $919.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.