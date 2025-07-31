Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Suzano S.A. ADR’s (SUZ) Stock

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a 5.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUZ is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SUZ is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on July 31, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

SUZ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has surged by 0.64% when compared to previous closing price of $9.34, but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-30 that Like many things, diversification isn’t a priority to many investors until it is. In 2025, a weak dollar has many investors looking for better returns from international stocks.

SUZ Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value -2.72%, with -0.76% for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $23.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 22.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.