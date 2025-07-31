Evaluating the Ups and Downs of McGraw Hill Inc’s (MH) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for MH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) Right Now?

MH currently public float of 28.65M.The average trading volume of MH on July 31, 2025 was 3.68M shares.

MH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) has plunged by -2.14% when compared to previous closing price of $16.35, businesswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH), a leading global provider of information solutions for education from preK-12 through higher education and professional learning, will report fiscal first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The company will host a conference call via webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning. To access the live webcast of the co.

MH Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MH starting from Cortese David, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Cortese David now owns 2,500 shares of McGraw Hill Inc, valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

Tiska Tracey, the EVP & CHRO of McGraw Hill Inc, purchased 4,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Tiska Tracey is holding 4,000 shares at $68,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, McGraw Hill Inc (MH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.