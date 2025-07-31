Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Epsium Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSM) has increased by 15.69% when compared to last closing price of $13.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-06-11 that Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Is It Worth Investing in Epsium Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSM) Right Now?

The public float for EPSM is 2.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPSM on July 31, 2025 was 301.36K shares.

EPSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a 20.94% rise in the past month, and a 102.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.67% for EPSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.46% for EPSM’s stock, with a 17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPSM Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for EPSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Epsium Enterprise Ltd stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.