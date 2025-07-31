Cimpress plc (CMPR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cimpress plc (CMPR) has gone up by 14.24% for the week, with a 18.60% rise in the past month and a 30.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for CMPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.85% for CMPR’s stock, with a -3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) is 9.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMPR is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMPR is 20.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% of that float. On July 31, 2025, CMPR’s average trading volume was 255.65K shares.

CMPR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) has increased by 12.11% when compared to last closing price of $49.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-30 that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Meredith Burns – Vice President of Investor Relations Robert S. Keane – Founder, Chairman & CEO Sean Edward Quinn – Executive VP & CFO Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPR stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMPR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CMPR in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $125 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CMPR Trading at 21.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPR rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.70. In addition, Cimpress plc saw -38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPR starting from Quinn Sean Edward, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $41.50 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Quinn Sean Edward now owns 20,224 shares of Cimpress plc, valued at $207,500 using the latest closing price.

Prescott General Partners LLC, the Member of Section 13(d) Group of Cimpress plc, sold 316,056 shares at $79.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Prescott General Partners LLC is holding 102,458 shares at $25,000,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimpress plc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%.

Based on Cimpress plc (CMPR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $710.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cimpress plc (CMPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.