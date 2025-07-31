Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has increased by 8.88% compared to its previous closing price of $15.21. However, the company has seen a 6.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-04 that Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 4 July 2025 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565) today announces that it will receive US$4.8 million in milestone payments from Centessa Pharmaceuticals pursuant to its research collaboration with Centessa. The milestones were achieved as Centessa initiated clinical development of ORX142, its second novel orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, following the recent clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 1 clinical study of ORX142 in healthy volunteers. (click here).

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNTA is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNTA is 85.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on July 31, 2025 was 938.74K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA stock saw an increase of 6.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.03% and a quarterly increase of 20.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.93% for CNTA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNTA, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

CNTA Trading at 20.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 53.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Accardi Mario Alberto, who sold 8,322 shares at the price of $15.23 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Accardi Mario Alberto now owns 208,163 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $126,751 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.05% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stands at -14.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -74.29%, with -52.20% for asset returns.

Based on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-221.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 140.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.