Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BLDR is 107.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on July 31, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

BLDR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has plunged by -5.48% when compared to previous closing price of $133.42, but the company has seen a -6.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%, but net sales missed the same by 0.8%.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR’s stock has fallen by -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.07% and a quarterly rise of 4.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Builders Firstsource Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for BLDR’s stock, with a -11.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $125 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $151. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

BLDR Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.67. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw -24.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Vance Todd, who purchased 1,948 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Vance Todd now owns 31,121 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $224,994 using the latest closing price.

Charles Dirkson R, the Director of Builders Firstsource Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $109.67 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Charles Dirkson R is holding 5,000 shares at $548,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 19.62%, with 8.09% for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.