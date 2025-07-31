Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BXMT is 161.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. On July 31, 2025, BXMT’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

BXMT stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has dropped by -3.77% in relation to previous closing price of $19.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has fallen by -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly drop of -1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for BXMT’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.57. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sold 6,931 shares at the price of $19.13 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 236,914 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $132,601 using the latest closing price.

URBASZEK MARCIN, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sold 800 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17 ’25, which means that URBASZEK MARCIN is holding 12,089 shares at $15,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.33%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -101.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.