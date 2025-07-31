ATI Inc (ATI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ATI stock has gone up by 0.16%, with a monthly gain of 9.15% and a quarterly surge of 75.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for ATI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for ATI’s stock, with a 46.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Right Now?

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09x compared to its average ratio. ATI has 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATI is 139.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATI on July 31, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

ATI stock’s latest price update

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI)’s stock price has increased by 0.14% compared to its previous closing price of $94.11. However, the company has seen a 0.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Open-Label Phase 2a Trial of ATI-2138, a Potent and Selective Investigational Inhibitor of IT

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ATI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

ATI Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.04. In addition, ATI Inc saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $83.93 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, WETHERBEE ROBERT S now owns 356,538 shares of ATI Inc, valued at $4,196,522 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 25.42%, with 8.00% for asset returns.

Based on ATI Inc (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $608.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ATI Inc (ATI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.