Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT)'s stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price of $11.42. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT) Right Now?

Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AACT is -0.01.

The public float for AACT is 49.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AACT on July 31, 2025 was 477.04K shares.

AACT’s Market Performance

AACT stock saw an increase of 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly increase of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.36% for Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for AACT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

AACT Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACT rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation II saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACT

The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.34%, with 4.15% for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.