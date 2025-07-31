Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

The 36-month beta value for GFL is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GFL is 245.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on July 31, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

GFL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) has dropped by -2.36% compared to previous close of $48.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.67% and a quarterly drop of -4.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for GFL Environmental Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for GFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GFL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

GFL Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.74. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -10.02%, with -3.85% for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.