Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

The 36-month beta value for EVH is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EVH is 114.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.38% of that float. The average trading volume of EVH on July 31, 2025 was 2.61M shares.

EVH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) has jumped by 5.21% compared to previous close of $9.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that Company to Participate in Upcoming Conferences WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call found on Evolent’s investor relations website, https://ir.evolent.com.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH’s stock has fallen by -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.08% and a quarterly rise of 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Evolent Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for EVH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVH, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw -58.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Holder Diane, who purchased 2,735 shares at the price of $9.33 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Holder Diane now owns 70,584 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $25,518 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph, the PRESIDENT of Evolent Health Inc, purchased 11,040 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that McCarthy Daniel Joseph is holding 389,004 shares at $99,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -10.99%, with -4.11% for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $84.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.