Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.06% in comparison to its previous close of $52.05, however, the company has experienced a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) will publish its second quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, followed by a webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Registration for the Q2 2025 live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q2-2025.open-exchange.net/ Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events sec.

Is It Worth Investing in Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMRZ is 494.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On July 31, 2025, AMRZ’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

AMRZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Amrize Ltd (AMRZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for AMRZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMRZ by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AMRZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRZ reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for AMRZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AMRZ, setting the target price at $52.50 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

AMRZ Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRZ

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.