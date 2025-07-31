Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for USAS is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for USAS is 479.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of USAS on July 31, 2025 was 1.92M shares.

USAS stock’s latest price update

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.52% in relation to its previous close of $0.95. However, the company has experienced a -10.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-25 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas”, “AGS” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (see AGS news release dated June 3, 2025) US$100 million senior secured debt facility (“Term Loan Facility”) provided by funds affiliated with SAF Group (“SAF”), primarily to fund growth and development capital spending at the Galena Complex. The.

USAS’s Market Performance

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) has seen a -10.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.12% gain in the past month and a 40.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for USAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for USAS’s stock, with a 57.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to USAS, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

USAS Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9543. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corp saw 266.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

-0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corp stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -90.80%, with -27.10% for asset returns.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.